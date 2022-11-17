Republicans secure control of US House of Representatives | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Republican Party of the United States (USA) achieved this Wednesday the 218th seat and with it the majority in the House of Representatives of Congress, for which it will control the fiscal legislation and the budget of that country during the next two years , the media reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

The US holds this Tuesday midterm elections

According to the reports, the results of pending polls since the midterm elections on November 8 show an indisputable preponderance for the Republicans, who will have the ability to hinder President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda as of January, when the election begins. new legislature.

The Republican victory was less landslide than expected, but will likely subject the White House to relentless investigations, international media report.

Republicans have officially won a very narrow and likely unmanageable House majority. Thank you to everyone who put in the work in the midterms and kept the House so close. You’ve made the difference in making it very difficult for House Republicans to do what they wanted to do.

— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport)

November 16, 2022

They also ensure that this result will put an end to the second term in the Lower House of the Democrat Nancy Pelosi and already the opponents nominate the current minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, as a substitute for the position.

However, the Democrats retained the majority of the Senate with the possibility of consolidating it in the second round during the elections scheduled for the state of Georgia on December 6.

The United States Congress will be divided, after the Democrats managed to control the Senate and the Republicans kept the House of Representatives.

— Hannia Novell نوفيل (@HanniaNovell)

November 17, 2022

At the moment the Democrats have 210 seats, 11 fewer than in the previous elections, although there are still seats to be assigned.

Despite this defeat, Biden recently called November 8 “a good day for democracy” in the US and highlighted the results as challenging the forecasts.

“Although the press and experts predicted a giant red wave (by a supposed Republican majority), it did not happen,” he emphasized.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report