North Korea launches another ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan | News

The South Korean Army reported Thursday that North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan, hours after the North Korean foreign minister announced “a more fierce response” to the United States (USA) maneuvers in the peninsula.

North Korea repeats launch of ballistic missile into the sea

“North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a brief statement.

The missile was fired at 10:48 am (local time), flew about 240 kilometers with an altitude of 47 kilometers and a maximum speed of Mach 4.

The new launch coincides with the visit of the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, to South Korea and the tensions caused by the aerial exercises of Seoul and Washington in the area “to strengthen the deterrent power on the Korean peninsula”.

This event is also linked to the firing of dozens of missiles that Pyongyang has hit in the Sea of ​​Japan during the previous days of November, the reports recall.

President Biden says he told Chinese President Xi Jinping that if North Korea continued its long range ballistic missile tests, the US would “have to take certain actions that would be more defensive on our behalf…”

Biden says he doesn’t believe China controls North Korea. pic.twitter.com/hLbJSmdzWK

— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter)

November 14, 2022

For her part, the North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs, Choe Son Hui, criticized this Thursday the talks held by the US president, Joe Biden, and the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, in the framework of the recent summit of the G20, for the Asians to use their influence.

Likewise, the minister assured that the US security alliance with Tokyo and Seoul “brings the situation on the Korean peninsula to an unpredictable phase.”

Analysts believe that the ballistic launch this Thursday was designed to coincide with the minister’s statement and thus reinforce her message.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



