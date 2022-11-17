Presidents arrive in Thailand for APEC summit | News

Report This Content

The presidents of the countries that make up the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC) will arrive this Thursday in Bangkok, Thailand, to participate in the annual summit and discuss sustainable economy and recovery of the region after the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to press reports, the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric; from the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and from France, Emmanuel Macron, who attends as a guest, as will delegates from Saudi Arabia and Cambodia.

Others anticipated their arrival, such as the Vice President of Peru, Dina Boluarte; Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov and Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-Chiu, the reports said.

The organizers declare that in the next few hours they expect another 12 high-level representatives, including the president of China, Xi Jinping, and the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris.

The highest APEC summit, the first to be convened in person in four years, will meet on November 18 and 19 with the absence of important leaders on the international scene, including the Russian Vladimir Putin, the American Joe Biden, the Peruvian Pedro Castillo and the Mexican Andrés Manual López Obrador.

The 33rd AMM is today!

APEC ministers at the 1st plenary session jointly discussed “Balance, Inclusive and Sustainable Growth”.

How will the BCG Economy Model help APEC achieve sustainable growth?

The APEC summit, experts predict, will be marked by the tensions of the war in Ukraine and the search for consensus between the powers will be a major challenge when it comes to addressing Climate Change, food and energy insecurity, and sustainable development among the most important issues.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



