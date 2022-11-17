The Americans proposed to use NATO against Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 17 – RIA Novosti. Fox News viewers reacted to a story dedicated to the statement by US President Joe Biden that Russia was not involved in the incident with the fall of missiles in Poland, and the missiles themselves were fired by Ukrainian air defense.

“So Ukraine attacked a NATO member?” asked user zahrans.

“It is necessary to apply the fifth article (of the charter – ed. note), NATO needs to stand shoulder to shoulder with Russia in the fight against Ukraine. Every inch of NATO territory will be protected, even if the strike is accidental … At least that’s what they said, when they suspected Russia,” hardcoretrout sneered.

“So, when they thought Russia hit Poland, it was ‘war time’. When it turns out that Ukraine did it, it’s just – oops,” Johnny Burger said.

“Russian missile? ‘Start a NATO intervention’. Ukrainian missile? ‘Oops, just a mistake, guys, everything is in order,'” Jim Steele expressed a similar opinion.

“Ukraine made no mistake by launching a missile at Poland and trying to blame Russia for (provoking – ed.) a NATO response,” David Potts stressed.

“Given the radars and missile defense systems already deployed in Poland and elsewhere, they definitely know exactly where these missiles came from and have been watching them from launch to final destination! Don’t be fooled,” Daniel Fill added.

On November 15, the Polish media reported that two rockets fell in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic stated that the rocket that fell in Poland was Russian-made. However, this information was not confirmed in the United States, and then Joe Biden said that preliminary information spoke against the version of the arrival of Russian missiles.

Subsequently, speaking at a meeting of the National Security Council, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister of the Republic Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw was inclined to believe that a Soviet-made S-300 missile fired by Ukrainian air defense forces fell on its territory, while Russia did not have to this relationship.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, experts have identified the wreckage in the pictures from the explosion site in Poland as elements of the Ukrainian S-300 air defense system. Precision strikes were carried out only on targets on the territory of Ukraine and at a distance of no closer than 35 kilometers from the border with Poland, the ministry said. The Russian Foreign Ministry urged Poland not to get involved in the dirty provocations that the Kyiv regime arranges, and not to initiate its own, while Moscow expects Warsaw to stop all anti-Russian speculation due to the incident with the fall of missiles.