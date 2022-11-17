Poland’s representative to the UN announced continued support for Ukraine

“The current situation will not change our approach. Poland considers it necessary to continue supporting Ukraine. Poland has been doing this since the very beginning of the war,” the diplomat said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The Polish authorities acknowledge that the fall of Ukrainian anti-aircraft missiles was the cause of the explosions that claimed the lives of two people the day before, but along with the rest of the West, they blame Russia for what happened.

Polish media reported on November 15 in the evening that two rockets fell on the territory of Poland – two people were killed. Initially, there were speculations about Russian missiles. However, Polish President Andrzej Duda later said that he had no evidence that the fallen rocket was fired by the Russian military. According to him, “there is a high probability” that it belonged to the air defense of Ukraine. NATO also announced similar data. The Russian Defense Ministry, in turn, said that no strikes were made on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border that day. The Russian Foreign Ministry, in a statement on the “missile incident,” expressed confidence that an impartial investigation and publication of its results would expose the “provocation.”