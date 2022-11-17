The Pentagon declared the right of Kyiv to self-defense after the fall of missiles in Poland

WASHINGTON, November 17 – RIA Novosti. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that although the information that Ukrainian air defense missiles hit Poland is not yet disputed, this does not deprive Kyiv of the right to defend itself.

“Ukraine has a fundamental right to defend itself. We will stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as long as they defend their country,” Austin said at a briefing following a regular meeting of the Contact Group for Ukraine.

The event was broadcast on the website of the US Department of Defense.

Austin reiterated the US position that, regardless of the final results of the investigation, the responsibility for what happened lies with Russia, and the “tragic and disturbing incident” is another reminder of the “reckless” nature of the special military operation in Ukraine. Austin added that the United States has not yet seen evidence to disprove that Ukrainian missiles fell in Poland.

Polish media reported on November 15 in the evening that two rockets fell on the country’s territory. First, Warsaw stated that they were Russian-made and that the country was convening the NATO Council. On Wednesday, however, Polish President Andrzej Duda called it highly likely that the missiles belonged to Ukraine.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.