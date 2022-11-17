Every year on the third Thursday of November, the world celebrates World Philosophy Day. In 2022, this date falls on November 17th.

The initiative to hold World Philosophy Day belongs to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Since 2002, as part of the regular program of UNESCO, Philosophy Day has been celebrated at its headquarters and field offices.

In 2005, in Paris (France), at the 33rd session of the General Conference of UNESCO, World Philosophy Day was proclaimed.

The purpose of holding a holiday on a global scale is the beneficial effect of this day on the promotion of the teaching of philosophy, which is absent from the curricula in many countries and occupies a weak and uncertain position. In addition, the event is able to draw attention to the enduring value of philosophy for the development of human thought.

On World Philosophy Day, UNESCO calls on all its partners to organize philosophical discussions, debates, conferences, workshops, cultural events and presentations.

Philosophers and scientists from all fields of natural and social sciences, teachers and other educators, students, journalists and other media representatives, as well as the general public are invited to participate in the events.

Philosophy is not only a fascinating scientific discipline, but also a practice of everyday life that can transform societies. Acquainting us with the diversity of intellectual currents existing in the world , philosophy contributes to the dialogue of cultures.

UNESCO notes that philosophy is a discipline that encourages critical and independent thinking and is capable of working towards a better understanding of the world and the promotion of tolerance and peace.

Thus, philosophy helps to understand and respond to the main problems of our time, and also creates the conditions necessary for the implementation of change.

Among the problems that occupy modern philosophers, most of all those are related to human nature , the boundaries of moral choice and the development of civilizations.

On November 16-18, 2022, in Paris, to mark World Philosophy Day, UNESCO and the National Studio of Contemporary Art Le Fresnoy will organize a symposium and exhibition “Man of the Future”.

Russia annually hosts events dedicated to World Philosophy Day. In honor of the holiday, Russian universities present their programs, they hold philosophical weeks, slams, student olympiads, youth festivals, scientific and educational conferences.