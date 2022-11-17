World
Canada allocates additional military assistance to Ukraine
WASHINGTON, November 17 – RIA Novosti. Canada is providing 34 million Canadian dollars ($25.5 million) in additional military assistance to Ukraine, the Defense Department has announced.
“Canada will provide about $34 million in additional military assistance to Ukraine,” the press release says.
Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand assumed the corresponding obligations at a virtual meeting of countries providing military assistance to Ukraine.
She also announced the extension until the end of 2023 of the training program by the Canadian military for their Ukrainian counterparts in the UK.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
