World

Canada allocates additional military assistance to Ukraine

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, November 17 – RIA Novosti. Canada is providing 34 million Canadian dollars ($25.5 million) in additional military assistance to Ukraine, the Defense Department has announced.
“Canada will provide about $34 million in additional military assistance to Ukraine,” the press release says.
Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand assumed the corresponding obligations at a virtual meeting of countries providing military assistance to Ukraine.
She also announced the extension until the end of 2023 of the training program by the Canadian military for their Ukrainian counterparts in the UK.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
October 15, 18:51

MP accuses Canada of weak military support for Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Turkey reveals how the US failed at the G20 summit

8 mins ago

Pentagon: US does not change the balance of power in Poland after the missile incident

27 mins ago

The media found out what unknown ships could do near the Nord Stream

48 mins ago

Republicans demanded a report on the financial ties of the Democrats and Ukraine

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.