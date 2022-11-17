World

Biden congratulates Republicans for taking control of the House of Representatives

WASHINGTON, November 17 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden congratulated House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on his party winning a majority of seats in the lower house of Congress in the midterm elections.
“I congratulate McCarthy on the victory of the Republicans in the struggle for the majority in the House. And I am ready to work with Republican lawmakers to ensure results for working families,” the head of the White House said in a widespread statement.
According to the forecasts of the American media, the Republicans will receive 218 seats in the House, that is, they will become the majority party, the Democrats will have 208 seats, the fate of another 9 mandates has not yet been determined.
Joe Biden’s fellow party members were previously able to maintain a majority in the Senate, having received 50 seats against 49 from the Republicans.
Midterm congressional elections were held in the United States on November 8. The final results have not yet been summed up. The election of the speaker of the chamber depends on the division of seats – accordingly, the head of the losing faction will take the position of the leader of the minority.
CNN forecast: Republicans take control of the House of Representatives

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

