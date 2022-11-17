World

Refusal to give the washing machine to the Ukrainians caused a scandal in Poland

MOSCOW, November 17 – RIA Novosti. A post on social networks, where a resident of the Polish city of Lodz offered to give a washing machine to anyone except Ukrainians for free, outraged Polish historian Andrzej Kompa, writes the American newspaper The New York Times.
Kompa, looking through the city public, where people give away unnecessary things for free, found a post in which one of the local residents offered to give a washing machine to anyone who wanted it, if “he is not Ukrainian.”
The British spoke about the nightmare experienced because of a refugee from Ukraine

A historian who praised Polish society for its “unprecedented generosity” towards refugees took it as “outright discrimination”, writing a comment under the post asking how this differs from the “whites only” sign on public transport.
The result, according to the article, was “a heated online controversy”, during which some agreed with the historian, while other users wondered why Kompa himself did not buy a washing machine and donate it to Ukrainians, and also why refugees “continue to get more than us.” Subsequently, the original post and comments under it were deleted.
Kompa himself said that the “outbursts” of anti-Ukrainian sentiment came from “an aggressive and vocal minority,” while acknowledging that such incidents highlight signs that Poles are growing tired and, in some circles, “even angry” as the conflict continues. Thus, residents are increasingly focusing on their own problems in the face of rising inflation, which in Poland is now about 18 percent.
In turn, the mayor of Lodz, Anna Zdanovskaya, said that Ukrainians can be seen “everywhere” in the city, but there are “no visible signs” of a negative reaction to them. According to her, “kindness and generosity” prevail in relation to Ukrainians. At the same time, she called “people looking for trouble” the culprits of the scandal with the washing machine, adding that she “does not pay attention to such posts.”
According to the Polish authorities, out of 7.7 million citizens of Ukraine who arrived in the country since February, 1.3 million remain in the republic. At the same time, Warsaw is preparing a base to receive the next wave of refugees.
In Estonia, the problems of Ukrainian refugees were considered “nonsense”

