Russian Ambassador to Canada urged to maintain contacts with foreign military

WASHINGTON, November 17 – RIA Novosti. Russia considers it necessary to keep open channels of communication with foreign military forces in order to avoid an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said in an interview with the local CTV channel.

The statement was made in connection with an incident in Poland, where two civilians were killed by Ukrainian anti-aircraft missiles earlier this week.

“This is a risky situation, I agree with you, and that is why Russia has been advocating for many years and especially in recent months to keep open channels of communication between the military in order to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments that could have dire consequences,” Stepanov said. .

The incident on the territory of a NATO member country was initially presented by some Western politicians and the media as the result of Russian shelling and speculated about the possibility of using the alliance’s collective self-defense mechanisms.