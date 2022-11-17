MOSCOW, November 17 – RIA Novosti. The leaders of the G20 (G20) countries completed the summit on the Indonesian island of Bali and summed up the results in a joint communiqué.

In the document, most of the G20 members condemned the conflict in Ukraine, but there were “other opinions about this situation and sanctions.” The importance of the grain deal and the inadmissibility of threats to use nuclear weapons and their direct use were also emphasized.

The Kremlin is satisfied with the results of the G20 – the final declaration fixes the difference in approaches to Ukraine, said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

“Of course, the difference in approaches was noted and recorded, the difference in points of view on this topic in the declaration. Otherwise, our experts and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a lot of efforts to ensure that such a balanced text was born,” Peskov said.

Benefit performance of Sergey Lavrov

Russia was represented at the meeting by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The minister, according to the media, “made the right decision about who to meet at this summit, and held negotiations on bilateral relations with representatives of Russia’s allies, primarily China. He also managed to enlist the full support of these countries, despite the desire of the West to alienate Russia from many significant organizations,” the publication says.

In addition, the media note that Putin, who did not come to the summit, “made the leaders of Western states nervous.” As Peskov explained last week, Putin’s non-participation in the summit is due to his schedule and the need to be in Russia.

Ordinary residents of Bali, with whom a RIA Novosti correspondent spoke, were, in turn, upset that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not come to the G20 summit.

Russia did not feel isolated

The Russian delegation did not feel any isolation at the summit of the G20 leaders, not a single key issue was resolved without Russia, said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, who participated in the event.

“Our country is a significant part of the world economy. None of the issues can be resolved without our country,” the minister said.

A similar opinion was expressed by the Russian Ambassador to Indonesia, Lyudmila Vorobyeva.

“There was no isolation. There were efforts by a number of Western countries in this direction, but no one supported these efforts, and they turned out to be futile, isolation did not work,” the head of the diplomatic mission said.

Zelensky and Ukrainian demarche

Zelensky at the G20 summit announced the need for an exchange of prisoners according to the “all for all” formula. He called for a ceasefire, but added that there would be no “Minsk-3” with Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Zelensky’s speech at the G20 a performance that goes beyond all regulations and decency, with which the West is trying to divert attention from the real G20 agenda.

G20

The G20 (G20) is the leading forum for international cooperation on the most important aspects of the international economic and financial agenda.

The main areas of work of the G20: promoting financial regulation in order to reduce risks and prevent future financial crises; reforming the international financial architecture; ensuring stability and sustainability of economic growth; promotion of international development; strengthening the multilateral trading system based on WTO rules; combating base erosion and tax evasion; development of the infrastructure investment market; managing the processes of digitalization of the economy; countering corruption and terrorist financing

The G20 members are: Australia, Argentina, Brazil , Great Britain, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Canada, China, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, USA, Turkey, France, South Africa, Japan, and the EU.