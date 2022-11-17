“I wanted to touch my hands”: a cameraman from Russia spoke about the meeting with Biden

MOSCOW, November 17 – RIA Novosti. Channel One operator Yuri Sholmov responded to praise from US President Joe Biden during the G20 summit in Bali.

During the traditional communication with journalists, which subsequently hit and spread widely in social networks, the American leader drew attention to the muscles of the operator. He admired the size of the biceps and then touched them. French President Emmanuel Macron, who was standing next to him, also approved of the Russian’s physical form.

“Before that, a few days before, we had already filmed Biden, and he, I noticed, was looking at me and looking. You think that he is looking at me so intently, it turns out that’s what he wanted to touch my hands,” said operator.