Report: North Korea fires ballistic missile into Sea of ​​Japan

MOSCOW, November 17 – RIA Novosti. North Korea has fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said.
North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan.
This year, it was already 38 days that the DPRK conducted missile tests, including launches of cruise missiles, including the launch of a Hwaseong-12 medium-range intercontinental ballistic missile at a record distance of 4,500 kilometers, and alleged launches of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM ) Hwaseong-17, testing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), space satellite systems and a new tactical system for nuclear weapons. On November 2, Pyongyang fired more than 20 missiles of various types in a day, one of which fell close to the territorial waters of South Korea, and its trajectory was directed towards the South for the first time since the Korean War. Also in recent weeks, a number of artillery firings, exercises of the Air Force and tactical nuclear units have been held.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

