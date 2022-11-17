Former Vice President Pence refuses to endorse Trump

WASHINGTON, November 17 – RIA Novosti. Former US Vice President Mike Pence said that Americans have better options than the country’s former leader Donald Trump, and did not rule out his own participation in the 2024 elections.

Pence worked in tandem with Trump, who had announced his decision to run for the Republican presidential nomination the day before.

“I think America is waiting to return to policies that have worked for the American people, but I also believe it’s time for new leaders to rally us around our highest ideals,” Pence said on CNN.

Asked if he could play the part, he replied, “I’ll keep you posted.”

“Regardless of what role my family and I play in the Republican Party, whether as a candidate or just a member of the movement, I think we have a better choice,” Pence said.