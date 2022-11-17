World

Former Vice President Pence refuses to endorse Trump

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, November 17 – RIA Novosti. Former US Vice President Mike Pence said that Americans have better options than the country’s former leader Donald Trump, and did not rule out his own participation in the 2024 elections.
Pence worked in tandem with Trump, who had announced his decision to run for the Republican presidential nomination the day before.
Yesterday, 07:49At the world

Trump announced his decision to run in the 2024 US presidential election

“I think America is waiting to return to policies that have worked for the American people, but I also believe it’s time for new leaders to rally us around our highest ideals,” Pence said on CNN.
Asked if he could play the part, he replied, “I’ll keep you posted.”
“Regardless of what role my family and I play in the Republican Party, whether as a candidate or just a member of the movement, I think we have a better choice,” Pence said.
Yesterday, 18:42

Scholz expressed hope for the defeat of Trump in the elections in 2024

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Turkey reveals how the US failed at the G20 summit

7 mins ago

Pentagon: US does not change the balance of power in Poland after the missile incident

26 mins ago

The media found out what unknown ships could do near the Nord Stream

47 mins ago

Republicans demanded a report on the financial ties of the Democrats and Ukraine

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.