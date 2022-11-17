World

South Korean military confirms North Korean launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, November 17 – RIA Novosti. The South Korean military detected the launch of one short-range ballistic missile by the DPRK towards the Sea of ​​Japan, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea said.
“Our military at about 10.48 (04.48 Moscow time) on Thursday, November 17, detected the launch of one short-range ballistic missile by North Korea towards the Sea of ​​Japan from the area of ​​Wonsan, Gangwon Province,” the committee said.
The military noted that they continue increased surveillance of the DPRK, maintaining absolute defense readiness in close cooperation with the United States.
Earlier Thursday, North Korean Foreign Minister Choi Sung-hee said North Korea’s military response would be in direct proportion to increased extended containment by the United States and South Korea.
The leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Phnom Penh held a series of bilateral meetings and a trilateral summit, as a result of which they agreed to work together to strengthen the containment of North Korea for the sake of “stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the Northeast Asian region.” US President Joe Biden also reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the extended deterrence of the DPRK, which implies Washington’s readiness to defend its allies in the region using all available capabilities, including nuclear ones.
Report: North Korea fires ballistic missile into Sea of ​​Japan

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

