South Korean military confirms North Korean launch of ballistic missile

“Our military at about 10.48 (04.48 Moscow time) on Thursday, November 17, detected the launch of one short-range ballistic missile by North Korea towards the Sea of ​​Japan from the area of ​​Wonsan, Gangwon Province,” the committee said.

The leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Phnom Penh held a series of bilateral meetings and a trilateral summit, as a result of which they agreed to work together to strengthen the containment of North Korea for the sake of “stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the Northeast Asian region.” US President Joe Biden also reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the extended deterrence of the DPRK, which implies Washington’s readiness to defend its allies in the region using all available capabilities, including nuclear ones.