MOSCOW, November 17 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky is a “dirty actor who tried to unleash Volodymyr Zelensky is a “dirty actor who tried to unleash World War III” — this is how Fox News journalist Candace Owens described him on his Twitter page after Zelensky’s attacks on Russia in connection with the missile incident in Poland.

Zelensky, commenting on the earlier incident on the Polish-Ukrainian border, said that we are talking about Russian missiles. He accused Moscow of attacking Poland and called the incident an escalation.

“Yesterday, Zelensky tried to unleash the Third World War, deliberately misleading the public,” she said. In this way, Owens reacted to Zelensky’s attempts to lay the blame on Russia for the Ukrainian missile that fell in Poland.

“He (Zelensky – Ed.) is a dirty actor who is falsely hailed as a hero by Western propaganda networks,” the journalist wrote. Ukrainians, Russians and Americans suffer from the consequences of lies (Zelensky – Ed.), Owens concluded.

On Tuesday evening, the Polish media reported the fall of two rockets in the Lubelskie Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine. As a result of the incident, two people died.

At the same time, immediately after the incident, the Polish Foreign Ministry stated that Russian-made missiles had fallen.

According to US President Joe Biden following an emergency meeting of G7 leaders, preliminary data do not confirm that Russian troops launched the missiles. The Pentagon said that they intend to operate not with speculation, but with facts, for which there are enough opportunities to clarify.

On Wednesday, Duda also acknowledged that it was highly likely that the missiles belonged to Ukraine.