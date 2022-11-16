Spanish carriers suspend protest after two days | News

Report This Content

The Platform in Defense of Transport, of Spain, decided on Tuesday to suspend the indefinite strike that it called at the national level and that had begun on Monday through mobilizations that have passed normally and have had little follow-up in its first two days.

In a statement, this association, which brings together the self-employed and small businessmen in the sector associated with the far-right party VOX, has indicated that it has received thousands of calls from its members alleging “disproportionate threats” by different sectors with the aim of making the carriers will not support the strikes.

In this way, the mobilizations have lasted two days and have not altered the supply chain, except for some sporadic violent acts, such as flat tires from some trucks.

The far-right platform denounces “a relentless campaign of harassment and demolition by shippers, associations of the national transport committee, government unions, some media and a specific political party” to “intentionally try to discredit everything possible and impossible the mobilizations announced by platform”.

This platform called last week for indefinite strikes that began on Monday and in which they protested against the “passivity” of the Government and the breach of the cost law that prohibits them from working at a loss. In addition, it also started the mobilizations last March, where they also denounced the increase in fuel prices.

The Government of Pedro Sánchez has wanted to thank the carriers who have wanted to continue with their activity these days and has recalled the value of the regulations approved in August, with direct aid to the sector and the law that prohibits the sector from working at a loss.

The Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, explained that the end of the strikes is “good news for carriers, but also for the whole world“. For the minister, there were no reasons to support the mobilizations, and she has stressed that the Government will continue working to guarantee that the March agreements are complied with and that the carriers work in decent conditions.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



