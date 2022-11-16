Cuba demands solidarity to face climate change | News

Report This Content

The Cuban Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, Elba Rosa Pérez, warned this Tuesday that the time to adopt decisions regarding climate change is over, while she demanded justice and solidarity towards countries with fewer resources in order to face the scourge.

Cuba demands resources for countries affected by climate change

During her speech at the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in the Egyptian city of Sharm el Sheikh, the headline indicated that financial justice is having new and additional funds to compensate for losses and damages.

According to the authority, “climate solidarity is to stop acting for individual economic interests, it is thinking about those who lose living conditions, it is changing unsustainable patterns of consumption, it is helping the most vulnerable.”

Within the framework of COP 27 on climate change, the Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment of Cuba, Elba Rosa Pérez Montoya, held a fraternal meeting with Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

�� pic.twitter.com/ijLX2Xx1nG

— Cuban Foreign Ministry (@CubaMINREX)

November 10, 2022

He also added that the roots of the problem lie in the capitalist system, which he considered responsible for a predatory and consumerist development model.

In another order, he specified that as a consequence of extreme weather events, people die, cities and traditions are destroyed, while the food and energy security of nations are affected.

Sustainable development and the eradication of poverty are urgent priorities for the countries of the South.

Greater climate ambition depends on providing the means of implementation that support your national efforts.#COP27 pic.twitter.com/W7hc0OtVIY

— Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP)

November 15, 2022

“What is at stake is sustainable development, the eradication of poverty and the subsistence of man, therefore, we owe future generations the commitment to act to achieve open climate governance and ethics, based on solidarity and justice financial”, stressed the entity.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



