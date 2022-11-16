World

Russia denies attacks near Ukraine-Poland border | News

The Russian Ministry of Defense denied on Tuesday that attacks had been carried out against targets located near the border between Ukraine and Poland, describing the statements about the fall of alleged missiles belonging to that country as an act of provocation.

Russian FM says the West is fomenting conflict in Ukraine

“The statements by the Polish media and officials about the alleged drop of ‘Russian’ missiles near the town of Przewodów are a deliberate provocation with the aim of escalating the situation,” the entity said.

The Ministry’s statement comes after Polish authorities reported the fall of two missiles near the town of Przewodów, in the Lublin voivodeship, a few kilometers from the border with Ukraine. In addition, two deaths were reported after the fact.

The Russian Ministry of Defense emphasized that the remains of projectiles found in the place “have no relationship” with the weapons used by the Eurasian country.

Previously, the spokesman for the Polish government, Piotr Müller, urged not to publish unconfirmed information about the fall of the missiles, while Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called an urgent meeting of the country’s Security and Defense Commission.

For his part, the spokesman for the United States Department of Defense (USA), Pat Ryder, spoke at a press conference about what happened, stating that the Pentagon is aware and that “we do not have any information at this time to corroborate these reports.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

