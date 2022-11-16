UN warns about global food catastrophe | News

World

UN warns about global food catastrophe

The Secretary General of the United Nations Organization (UN), António Guterres, warned this Tuesday that the world may face a major food catastrophe, in a context where there is a crisis in the fertilizer market.

At the G20 summit held in Bali, Indonesia, the official called for integration and a coordinated response to face the lack of resources that can lead to a global crisis.

“We are headed for a raging food catastrophe, and the world seems to be uncaring. People in five different places are facing famine. At the G20 Summit I warned that without coordinated action, this year’s affordability crisis could become in global food shortages next year,” the official said.

Guterres highlighted that instability and little financing for developing countries and climate change that causes droughts and torrential rains, as well as alters the fishing and food harvest cycles.

He also spoke of the influence of the increase in energy prices, the result in part of the sanctions of Europe and the United States against Russia.

The Secretary General called for investing in renewable energy much more than in fossil fuels and added that, if this had happened a few decades ago, the world would not be in an energy crisis right now.

Guterres stressed that the world has to appeal to unity, solidarity and multilateralism to find solutions to the food and energy crisis and prevent them from escalating and taking on larger scales.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

