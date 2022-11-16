UN calls for investigation of murder of Palestinian girl by Israelis | News

The United Nations Organization (UN) demanded that everything related to the death of a Palestinian girl at the hands of the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank region be investigated in depth.

The special coordinator of the Organization of the United Nations (UN) for Western Asia, Tor Wennesland, demanded on Monday that an immediate and thorough investigation be carried out into the death of this minor in Ramallah.

Also, the official was shocked by the terrible incident that occurred during an action by Zionist forces against civilians, reported UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq.

The entity‘s spokesman took advantage of his address to offer his condolences to the families and loved ones of the 15-year-old girl.

The forces that respond to the Zionist regime killed the minor Folla al-Massalma, who would have turned 16 this Wednesday.

As a national response, Palestinian Prime Minister Muhamad Shtayyeh condemned the action, as well as the international community’s silence in the face of Israel’s crimes, which, he accused, continues to cause fatalities and expand its colonial rule over Palestinian lands.

This Tuesday, however, from various latitudes of the earth, voices have been raised to condemn the crime. The European Union and the United Kingdom, for example, demanded that the facts surrounding the assassination of al-Massalma be investigated.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



