G20 Summit concludes with commitment to tackle food crisis | News

The G20 summit concluded this Wednesday with the commitment assumed by the leaders of the 20 most developed economies to jointly face the food crisis that is affecting the world, in addition to encouraging dialogue as a solution to crises.

In the joint statement that ended the two-day conclave, held in the Indonesian city of Bali, the leaders said they will take “urgent measures to save lives, prevent hunger and malnutrition,” especially in the most vulnerable countries.

“We are committed to protecting the most vulnerable from hunger using all available tools to manage the food crisis,” said the final communiqué of the meeting.

In addition, they remarked that “the peaceful resolution of conflicts, crisis management, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital.”

The participants of the event that brings together the 20 most developed economies mentioned that the conflict in Ukraine has exacerbated the existing difficulties of the global economy.

The text noted that most of the G20 countries condemn Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, but mentioned that “there were other points of view and different assessments of the situation and sanctions.”

The final declaration classified as “unacceptable” the use or threat of the use of nuclear weapons.

During the last plenary session, the host of the meeting, the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, transferred to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, the pro tempore presidency of the Group of 20.

India will formally assume the presidency of the G20 from next December 1.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



