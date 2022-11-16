Six exercises to develop tolerance for frustration | News

Report This Content

Frustration is an inescapable source of aggression, which is why it has become a scourge for the development of the individual in modern society, say mental health specialists. Controlling it means establishing a certain active conformity, that is, we must accept reality, but constantly strive to improve or change it.

She sang Boleros. Toña La Negra, 40 years after her departure

Many define the men and women of this planet as “beings in need”, eager for material goods and successful results during a life management plagued with obstacles, constantly in competition, evaluated by family, friends, colleagues, institutions and the individual himself.

Therefore, increasing tolerance to frustration becomes an urgent need for our individual development, social interaction and driving our children, because “being tolerant with ourselves and with our frustrations is part of learning the art of living” experts say.

Frustration tolerance: ability to move forward even if you have not been given the questions according to your expectations. It is, according to psychologists, the most important skill, along with resilience, today. You, how do you manage your frustration?

– Tell himRosi (@rosalinngg)

October 23, 2019

“The tension between what we yearn for and the resistance (to achieve it) generates anger, impotence, discomfort, anxiety, despair”, especially what we feel is beyond our control. But neither these processes nor their results can disable us as useful social beings, at peace with ourselves and the environment.

Exercises against frustration

In order to help deal with such sensations and manage contradictory and unpleasant emotions, we propose six exercises to stimulate tolerance for frustration.

1. Design realistic goals for your life: Do not set unattainable goals, as they are the most common source of frustration and prevent the feeling of happiness, the visceral principle of existence. Face what you set out to do with optimism, with specific objectives and the conviction that not everything can be achieved. Neither you nor anyone, all the time. Accept it.

There is a mental health crisis in adolescents and young adults

Low tolerance for frustration

Increased exposure to substances

Greater exposure to social networks, to bullying

Worsening of medical comorbidity

Violence

We detect early and treat on time

— Dr. Carlos Arnaud (@carlos_arnaud)

September 23, 2022

2. Keep calm: Stoic exercise in three steps. First, imagine a present situation that could be frustrating. Second, tell yourself mentally that you are going to face it and calmly accept the result, whatever it is. Third, review in your imagination how you would see yourself acting calmly in the face of a frustrating event.

3. Accept yourself and your achievements as they are: Acknowledge the feeling of frustration you experience. Explain to yourself how you are feeling, from curiosity and kindness. Accept your emotions and go over your experience gently. Have compassion with your experience as if it were another in need of help and company, critically view it from the outside with a broader perspective. Deeply absorb the experience as part of you. Gently let go of your past experience and focus on another intent or a different experience.

4. Anticipate future frustrations: Without getting predisposed, every morning write down situations that could be alien to your wishes and reduce the impact of unexpected adversities. Develop a reminder code, with an object or an image, as a mental exercise, that tells you that you are trying to improve and increase your tolerance for frustrations.

5. Exercise tolerance with small adversities: You can impose light adversities that help you develop acceptance. Spend a few minutes listing the discomforts that usually frustrate you. Choose one of them, never among the strongest, that you would especially like to tolerate more. Devise a plan to expose yourself and overcome her.

6. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger: If you can’t achieve what you want, use it to grow. When you’re in a frustrating situation, see it as an opportunity to build tolerance. Reflect on how you acted, what you felt, how you thought at a certain moment of frustration and consider new options to face similar situations. Take adversity as a challenge and overcome it as a daily process, without establishing unnecessary resistance.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



