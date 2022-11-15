World

The US Army has signed contracts with Lockheed Martin to replenish the MLRS

WASHINGTON, November 14 – RIA Novosti. The U.S. Army has awarded military-industrial corporation Lockheed Martin several contracts worth about $520 million to replace those provided to Ukraine by multiple launch rocket systems, according to a statement by the U.S. military on Monday.
According to the statement, the contracts were concluded on October 21 and November 2.
“The distribution of these contracts demonstrates the significant impact that MLRS have as an important weapon for our international partners,” said US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Supply William Laplante, whose words are quoted in the document.
According to the military, these defense orders allow the American army to replenish its own supplies, while continuing to provide critical assistance to its allies and partners on the battlefield.
American intelligence officer said about the vulnerability of the US army

