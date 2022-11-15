World

IAEA to send missions to several Ukrainian nuclear power plants in coming weeks

MOSCOW, November 14 – RIA Novosti. The IAEA will send missions to several nuclear power plants in Ukraine in the coming weeks, the agency said.
It is noted that in the coming weeks, missions will be sent to Ukraine to ensure nuclear safety at three operating nuclear power plants and a facility in Chernobyl.
“At the request of Ukraine, an agreement was reached between its government and the IAEA to send teams of experts … to the South Ukrainian, Khmelnitsky and Rivne nuclear power plants. Under the agreement, the IAEA will also send a third such mission of experts to Chernobyl,” the IAEA said in a statement.
The head of the IAEA announced the difficulties in the dialogue on the security zone around the ZNPP

