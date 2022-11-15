The soldiers of the Bundeswehr were given uniforms with SS symbols

MOSCOW, November 14 – RIA Novosti. The Bundeswehr received a new uniform with the abbreviation SS on the label, writes Focus.

The abbreviation, consonant with the name of one of the armed formations of Nazi Germany, was on the labels of the German army uniform to indicate the size – S-Short.

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht ordered to solve the problem on her own – now the military must cut off compromising labels from the uniform.

In total, the state spent 2.3 billion euros on 313 thousand sets of military uniforms, helmets and sleeping bags.

According to the publication, the Bundeswehr uniform is supplied by two manufacturers: Hexonia GmbH and Gustav Wahler GmbH & Co. kg. The media has not yet been able to contact any of these companies, so it is unclear how exactly the incident could have occurred.