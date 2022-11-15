MOSCOW, November 14 – RIA Novosti. Leonid Slutsky, head of the Duma committee on international affairs and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, said that photographs from Kherson with two tied people showed what kind of “peace” awaits those for whom Russia is not an empty word.

On Saturday, the office of Volodymyr Zelensky announced the start of the work of the Kyiv authorities in Kherson. Later, in his Telegram channel, a representative of the administration appointed by Kyiv announced the introduction of a curfew in Kherson from 17.00 to 08.00. The Associated Press published photographs from Kherson showing two people tied to poles. The agency noted that this is how people were punished for allegedly collaborating with the Russian authorities. The pictures were taken on Sunday, November 13th. Acting Governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo noted that there was evidence of repression by the Ukrainian authorities against civilians in Kherson.

“Zelensky came to Kherson for his next show, and before that, the Western media (the Associated Press correspondent, apparently, did not have time to deprive him of his accreditation) published footage of sweeps where they mock civilians tied to poles for “collaborationism” with Russia,” – wrote Slutsky in his Telegram channel.

“What kind of “ world ” can await all those for whom Russia is not just a word, as they say, is shown clearly,” he said.

Slutsky said that it was not the Russian side that “closed the door to the negotiation process,” but there are no real steps from Kyiv yet. “All the goals of the special military operation are in force. The world where they mock Russians and want to destroy Russia is impossible for us,” the politician added.

In mid-October, Russian authorities called on residents of four municipalities on the right bank of the Dnieper to travel deep into the Kherson region and other Russian regions due to constant Ukrainian shelling, the risk of flooding in the event of a strike on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric dam, and the possibility of isolating the group of Russian troops on the right bank. As Sergei Surovikin, commander of the United Group of Forces, noted, the situation in Kherson has become dangerous for the lives of civilians. At the beginning of November, 115,000 people were evacuated from the right bank, after which Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu agreed to begin the transfer of troops to the left bank and organize a defense line along the Dnieper.