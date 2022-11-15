World

White House confirms talks between US and Russia in Turkey

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, November 14 – RIA Novosti. The representative of the National Security Council at the White House confirmed the information about the negotiations in Turkey with the participation of the delegations of Russia and the United States, specifying that they are focused on leveling the risks of using nuclear weapons.
“We have been very transparent about the fact that we have channels to communicate with Russia in terms of discussing risk management, especially nuclear and in the area of ​​strategic stability,” a US official told Newsweek.
Earlier, the Russian side confirmed this information, noting that these contacts are being held at the initiative of the United States.
November 11, 21:09

Foreign Policy: US wants to achieve a secret goal in negotiations with Russia

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

US continues dialogue with Ukraine on air defense systems, Pentagon says

27 mins ago

Israel refuses to investigate death of Al Jazeera journalist with US

43 mins ago

Former Trump lawyer Giuliani avoids prosecution

60 mins ago

Media: the United States faces “colossal consequences” because of the support of Ukraine

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.