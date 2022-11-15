World
White House confirms talks between US and Russia in Turkey
WASHINGTON, November 14 – RIA Novosti. The representative of the National Security Council at the White House confirmed the information about the negotiations in Turkey with the participation of the delegations of Russia and the United States, specifying that they are focused on leveling the risks of using nuclear weapons.
“We have been very transparent about the fact that we have channels to communicate with Russia in terms of discussing risk management, especially nuclear and in the area of strategic stability,” a US official told Newsweek.
Earlier, the Russian side confirmed this information, noting that these contacts are being held at the initiative of the United States.
November 11, 21:09
Foreign Policy: US wants to achieve a secret goal in negotiations with Russia
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
