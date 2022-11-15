World

US continues dialogue with Ukraine on air defense systems, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON, November 14 – RIA Novosti. The United States continues its dialogue with Kyiv on air defense systems, a senior Pentagon official said.
“For us, this remains a matter of discussion: how the United States and the international community can continue to support Ukraine in terms of air defense systems,” a representative of the agency told reporters.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
The United States intends to continue to provide military support to Ukraine, said the State Department

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

