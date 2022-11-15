Former Trump lawyer Giuliani avoids prosecution

WASHINGTON, November 15 – RIA Novosti. Prosecutors will not file criminal charges against former U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, the agency said.

“Based on information currently available to the government, no criminal charges are expected,” the prosecutor’s letter to the court said.

August 17, 16:23 Former Trump lawyer Giuliani to testify in 2020 election trial

With this document, the prosecutor’s office notifies the court about the progress of the case, in which it asked to sanction the search, the state prosecutor clarifies.

In late April last year, law enforcement raided Giuliani’s apartment and his New York office. According to media reports, the investigative actions took place as part of suspicions that Giuliani could lobby the interests of Ukrainian politicians and businessmen in the Trump administration in 2019, when he was his personal lawyer.

According to American media sources, the search warrant was issued, among other things, in order to collect evidence of Giuliani’s involvement in the resignation of US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in 2019. She was fired due to the loss of the president’s confidence. She herself claims that there was a coordinated campaign against her, and Trump put pressure on the State Department, seeking her dismissal. According to the same data, prosecutors have put forward the theory that Giuliani tried to “eliminate” Yovanovitch at the behest of Ukrainian officials in exchange for compromising evidence on Hunter Biden, the son of current US President Joe Biden.

Biden Jr. worked as an adviser to the leadership of the Ukrainian company Burisma, which Trump and his representatives actively used during the election campaign to accuse Biden Sr. of corruption. Giuliani was one of the main mouthpieces for this rhetoric on the Trump team.

Yovanovitch’s resignation was one of the episodes in the impeachment case against Trump, who was accused by Democrats of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Democrats accused the ex-president of demanding that Volodymyr Zelensky launch an investigation against Hunter Biden, and in exchange he promised to unfreeze military aid already allocated by Congress. Trump denied the allegations. The House of Representatives of Congress impeached Trump with the votes of the Democrats, but the Senate acquitted the president.