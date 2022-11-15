MOSCOW, November 15 – RIA Novosti. Due to military supplies to Ukraine, the United States is seriously depleting its arsenal of ammunition, writes military observer Caleb Larson in an article for Newsweek.

A critical shortage of ammunition, the publication notes, could lead to “enormous consequences.” In particular, during the First World War in Great Britain there was a shell crisis of 1915, which resulted not only in the catastrophic defeat of the British in the Battle of Ober Ridge, but also in the change of government, and in 2016 the lack of precision-guided munitions in the US Air Force led to that some coalition partners in the fight against ISIS * (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) have turned their backs on America.

The American industrial base, Larson believes, must be removed “from peaceful rails.” “It needs to be expanded – no, not transferred to a military footing, but at least make sure that it meets current needs,” the observer is sure.

Such moves would give the industry a clear signal of demand and allow for more careful planning of labor, raw material sourcing and production, the article concludes.

Earlier it became known that the United States is experiencing significant problems with compliance with the standards of defense production, but in Washington this is carefully hidden.

“I think it’s sort of a secret in Washington that our defense industrial base is destroyed. The system is broken. We can’t produce weapons fast enough,” said House Representative Michael McCall.

Against the background of Russia’s military special operation, the United States and its NATO allies continue to supply weapons to Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly said that Western military supplies are only prolonging the conflict, and weapons transport is becoming a legitimate target for the Russian army. The Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.

*Terrorist organization banned in Russia