MOSCOW, November 15 – RIA Novosti. The statement by the chairman of the Committee of the Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, Mark Milley, about the possibility of a dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv, angered Ukrainian officials, the Politico newspaper writes, citing informed sources.

Milli had previously stated that Ukraine could not win, therefore, according to him, the coming winter opens up an opportunity to start negotiations with Russia. Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian troops Valery Zaluzhny, in turn, told Milli that the Ukrainian military “will not accept any negotiations” if Russia does not leave “all the occupied territories.”

According to Politico, Washington is trying to assure Kyiv that the United States is not preventing Ukraine from achieving its goals. In particular, U.S. officials are assuring their Ukrainian counterparts that the expected winter pause in the confrontation does not mean that negotiations should take place in the near future.

However, the State Department, according to the publication, is preparing the ground for possible peace talks. The Pentagon, for its part, argues that the battles for the Kherson region are an example of the “hard struggle” that awaits Russia and Ukraine, so, as one official told the newspaper, it is better to start discussing peace negotiations before “sending another 100 thousand people into this abyss.”

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.

Volodymyr Zelensky on November 8, after reports from Western media that Kyiv was being pushed towards a dialogue with Russia, named Ukraine’s conditions for starting a dialogue. According to him, this is “restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN charter, compensation for all losses, punishment of every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again.” At the same time, earlier Zelensky signed a decree on the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also stated that Ukraine will not conduct any negotiations with Russia while Putin is president.

Recently, many politicians from around the world have been talking about the need for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. However, as noted in the Kremlin, this is now impossible, especially since the Kyiv authorities themselves have legally banned negotiations. At the same time, Moscow has never refused dialogue and is ready to continue it without any conditions.