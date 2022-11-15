In Canada, they told how Ukrainian refugees are “used”

MOSCOW, November 15 – RIA Novosti. Canadian landlords “use” Ukrainian refugees arriving in the country, demanding from them a deposit for housing for months in advance, according to an article in the Globe and Mail newspaper.

The publication cites the story of 45-year-old Galina Durisvit, who arrived in Canada in March with her 15-year-old son. The woman searched for a rented apartment in Toronto for several months, regularly responding to offers of rent, but constantly “bumped into a wall” when landlords asked for six months’ payment in advance, which is prohibited by local laws. “I just apply after application and no one chooses me,” she lamented.

According to the Ukrainian, the lack of a credit history and the fact that she only recently started working played a role in this matter. At the same time, she said that she still found herself an option with a one-room apartment without requiring a huge deposit, but plans to move there only in January.

According to the publication, Durisvit is “not alone” in this matter. According to charitable organizations, some of the Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ontario are unable to find housing because some landlords require a deposit for rent for six months or even a year in advance.

Effat Gassemi, executive director of the Peel Newcomer Center, said that it is difficult for some refugees to make a deposit even for one month. “Landlords are taking advantage of new arrivals. Asking (deposit – ed.) for six months and one year is ridiculous. It’s simply inhumane,” she said, calling for new restrictions on landlords who “treat unfairly” visitors to the country.

Canadians have mostly welcomed the first Ukrainian refugees with open arms, allowing them to live in their basements and empty rooms, sometimes without paying rent, a Peel spokesman said. However, the situation is “gradually changing” as more and more Ukrainians arrive in the country. “In the beginning, everything was so nice and neat. Everyone opened the doors. Now everything has become much more complicated,” admitted Gassemi.

More than 112,000 citizens of Ukraine have arrived in Canada since February. In March, Ottawa gave Ukrainians emergency permission to enter the country, while the arrivals do not have permanent resident or refugee status, they can stay for three years as temporary residents.