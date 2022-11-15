Trump fails to appear before Congress to testify in Capitol attack

WASHINGTON, November 15 – RIA Novosti. Former US President Donald Trump on Monday refused to appear on a subpoena to testify before the House Select Committee on the storming of the Capitol, the committee said in a statement.

“Former President Trump failed to comply with the subpoena of the special committee that ordered him to testify today,” Congressmen Benny Thompson (D-Mississippi) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) said in a statement.

Congress reported that Trump tried to challenge this subpoena in court, although he had previously expressed his willingness to testify. The Special Committee saw in the actions of the former president an attempt “to hide from the investigation, refusing to do what more than a thousand witnesses had already done before him” in the case of the storming of the Capitol.

“In the coming days, the committee will consider the next steps in connection with the absence of the former president,” the congressmen said.

On January 6, 2021, a crowd of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Congressional building in an attempt to disrupt the approval of the results of the presidential election, which was won by Democratic candidate Joe Biden. The Investigative Committee, formed in the House of Representatives, has already interrogated several hundred people behind closed doors and initiated criminal prosecutions of two former Trump advisers – Stephen Bannon and Mark Meadows – for refusing to testify.