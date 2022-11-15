Media: Poland and Germany quarreled with assistance to Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 15 – RIA Novosti. The EU mission to train the Ukrainian military has revealed disagreements between Poland and Germany, the Tagesspiegel newspaper writes.

As it became known earlier, the EU training mission will be located in Poland and Germany. Other countries, including those outside the European Union, can join its work. Its operational headquarters will be located in Brussels in the building of the European External Action Service. The mission is designed for two years, 106.7 million euros are allocated for this period.

Yesterday, 17:40 Hungary is the only one in the European Union not to train Ukrainian soldiers

As Tagesspiegel notes, preparations for the launch of the mission in recent months have shown how tense relations between Germany and Poland are. Thus, the actual headquarters of the mission will be located in Poland, which caused criticism from the German government, which fears possible “Russian maneuvers” from the nearby Kaliningrad region.

“Due to the fact that Warsaw and Berlin could not reach an agreement, precious weeks were wasted during the summer,” the article says. As a result, a compromise was reached at the meeting of EU foreign ministers, according to which the mission will have two headquarters – one in Germany and one in Poland. At the same time, the “big” of them will be located in Poland.

In addition to disputes over the location of the headquarters of the training mission, tensions have repeatedly arisen between Warsaw and Berlin on the issue of arms supplies to Kyiv, the newspaper recalls. For example, Poland accuses Germany of “inaction” on the issue of replacing the Soviet-style armored vehicles supplied by Warsaw to Ukraine as part of a “circular exchange.”

As Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko said earlier, Moscow has a negative attitude towards the EU decision to create a mission for Ukrainian military personnel, but this did not come as a surprise to Russia. According to him, the West’s actions testify to its line of inflating tension and escalation, which contradicts “the statements that we hear from different capitals about the need to find a negotiated solution, to start substantive negotiations.”