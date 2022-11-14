Slovenia holds second round to elect a new president | News

Report This Content

The Slovenians go to the polls this Sunday to choose – in the second round – their new president between the former television presenter Natasa Pirc Musar and the former chancellor Andze Logar, of a conservative tendency.

Presidency of Slovenia will be defined in the second round of elections

Although Logar came first in the first round on October 23, opinion polls narrowly favor a victory on Sunday for Pirc Musar, an independent candidate who has secured the support of the ruling coalition for the second round.

Polling stations close at 7:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. GMT) and the first results are expected about two hours later.

����#Slovenia: It’s election day in Slovenia !

Slovenians are called to elect their President for a five-year term.

The first round was held last month, with Anže Logar (SDS/SLS) and Nataša Pirc Musar (IND with Pirati support) advancing to the runoff.#Volitve2022 pic.twitter.com/r11CyaAPtq

— World Elects (@ElectsWorld)

November 13, 2022

Although the role is primarily ceremonial, the president heads the military and appoints various senior officials, including the governor of the central bank. Most nominations must be confirmed by parliament.

The winner will succeed President Borut Pahor, a centrist politician who sought to bridge Slovenia’s deep left-right political divide during his decade in office.

The presidents appoint prime ministers and members of the constitutional court, who are then elected in parliament, and appoint members of the anti-corruption commission.

As reported by the Slovenian electoral commission, at 11:00 (10:00 GMT), four hours after the opening of the polls, attendance was 14.7%.

At the same time in the first round of voting, on October 23, 13.6% of the total of 1.7 million Slovenian voters had voted, and until the polls closed, the total attendance increased that day at 52%.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



