They protest against the serious state of public health in Madrid | News

Thousands of Spaniards took to the streets of Madrid this Sunday to defend the care system in the Health region when the local government intends to implement a plan for extra-hospital emergencies, which is considered a step towards the partial privatization of services in this area.

Under the slogan “Madrid rises up for Public Health. Against the Plan for the Destruction of Primary Care”, the event is called by the movement of neighborhoods and towns in Madrid in a public, universal and quality Health.

The protest – which was attended by more than 200,000 people according to the local government delegation, and 670,000 according to the organizers – focused on calling for the resignation of the conservative Government of the Community of Madrid.

The #Primary Care it is the heart of healing. If it doesn’t work, the entire National Health System trembles.

Millions of people, those who do not usually appear on TV or in the RRSS, need it.

Today’s demonstration in Madrid is historic. And all #Spain should take note. pic.twitter.com/jJhxKoE4gy

— Martin #MFyC (@martinfd78)

November 13, 2022

Several unions and left-wing political parties have joined the mobilization, originally called by the Regional Federation of Neighborhood Associations of Madrid (FRAVM), in defense of “100% public, universal and quality healthcare” and in protest against the plan reorganization of out-of-hospital emergencies.

In the Plaza de las Cibeles, the organizers read a manifesto calling for greater investment in health, mainly in primary care, the first level of healthcare in Madrid.

“We are not going to stop the mobilization while Isabel Díaz Ayuso does not remove her claws from our common good, primary care,” according to the organizers.

An increase in health personnel and better working conditions will also be demanded.

This demonstration takes place after the mobilization that took place on October 22, called by some thirty social and professional groups, in defense of quality, universal public health, which brought together thousands of citizens and health professionals in the center From the capital.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



