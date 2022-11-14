Explosion in Istanbul leaves at least six dead and 81 injured | News

A strong explosion in a central street of Istanbul, northwest of Türkiye, left at least six people dead and dozens injured, reported the president of that country, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“There are people who have died in a bomb attack at 4:20 p.m. (1:20 p.m. GMT) in Istiklal. I offer my condolences to the dead and my wishes for recovery to the injured,” he said during an appearance on TRT public television.

He added that “the State will find the organizers of this terrorist attack,” which to date has also left a balance of 81 people injured, some of them in critical condition.

For his part, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya wrote on Twitter: “An explosion occurred around 4:20 p.m. local time. Our police, health, fire and AFAD teams were sent to the scene,” he said.

“It has been reported that many people were injured in the explosion that took place on Istiklal Street (Independence Avenue) in Istanbul,” local channel NTV reported.

A large number of police, firefighters and medical teams went to the scene. The police force took security measures in the area, while people were prohibited from approaching it.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay confirmed the number of deaths and injuries. He specified that four of the deceased died on the spot and two in the hospital. He added that authorities believe a woman, who can be seen on security camera video, played a significant role in detonating the explosive. Local media report that there are two other suspects linked to the event.

The explosion, whose motive is still unknown, caused panic among those present, who began to run to flee the busy road. These images have been published on social networks.

