Ethiopia agrees to disarmament plan for demobilization of Tigray | News

The Federal Government of Ethiopia and the rebels of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (PFLT) agreed on Saturday to form a national committee to implement a comprehensive program of disarmament, demobilization and social reintegration.

Following a five-day meeting in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, both sides agreed to offer immediate facilities for humanitarian access to all those in need of help in Tigray.

In this sense, the workers of the aid organizations will have no obstacles to carry out their work in the region, and they will be guaranteed protection, in accordance with the provisions of the agreement.

Declaration of Executive plan of the Pretoria peace agreement has just been signed. Again African Solutions for African problems has been upheld. pic.twitter.com/yas9UPuIsa

— Redwan Hussien (@RedwanHussien)

November 12, 2022

As stated at a press conference by the Chief of Staff of the National Defense Forces (FDN), Berhanu Jula, the parties committed to applying the peace agreement signed on November 2 in Pretoria, South Africa.

For his part, Lieutenant General Tadesse Worede assured that the commitment made constitutes a hope to put an end to the suffering of the people of Tigray, after two years of armed conflict.

“It is a very arduous task in light of the main spoilers in the region or from outside who are taking advantage of this war,” he stressed.

Local media highlight that the issue of the withdrawal of foreign forces, referring to the participation of Eritrea, was not addressed in the speeches of the high command or in the text of the agreement.

The conflict broke out in November 2020, after an attack on a federal military base that gave rise to political tensions, for which the Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, ordered an offensive against the PFLT, then the ruling party in the Tigray region.

International organizations warn that since then thousands of people have died and almost two million have been displaced due to the hostilities in the region.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



