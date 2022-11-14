G20 announces fund to prepare for future pandemics | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Group of 20 (G20) announced this Sunday in Indonesia, a fund of 1,400 million dollars to prepare for future pandemics, a sum considered insufficient by the country that hosts the summit of leaders of the organization to be held this Tuesday and Wednesday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Xi Jinping to meet Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit

During a press conference, Indonesian President Joko Wikodo explained that this fund, in which 24 countries participate, aims to “prevent a pandemic and prepare for it.”

The initiative, taken by the Ministers of Health and Finance, and also by three charities, seeks to strengthen health systems and control budget gaps for five years.

The fund takes as a point of reference the management during the last two years of the resources in the Covid-19 pandemic, the official statement highlights.

The global health crisis resulting from the spread of Covid-19 has shown that viruses “know no borders” and countries must work together to prevent a new pandemic in order to create a “more resilient health architecture”.

The announcement came two days before the Summit, which hosts the meeting of the 20 largest economies in the world on the island of Bali.

“When our health suffers, so does our economy. The joint work between (Ministries of) Finance and Health makes us stronger,” Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said at the opening of the meeting.

The health ministers of the G20 countries also agreed to reassess the so-called “Covid-19 Access Tools Accelerator”, an international program created to combat the pandemic.

Responsible for distributing vaccines around the world, for example, the program did not work as designed. Critics accuse rich countries of acting selfishly, something that would have led to an imbalance with poor countries that has not been overcome to this day.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report