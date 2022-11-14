At least two Syrian soldiers killed by Israel attack | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



At least two Syrian soldiers were killed and three others were wounded this Sunday in a missile attack perpetrated by Israel against the Shayrat military airport in the central province of Homs, in Syria, local media reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Report a Palestinian wounded by Israeli forces in Qalqilia, West Bank

According to press reports, the deceased are a commander and a lieutenant of the Army Air Defense Forces of the Arab country.

The attacks began after Israeli warplanes flew over Lebanese airspace around 6:23 p.m. (local time).

The bombardment occurred in the Tripoli-Hermel direction, in northern Lebanon, and some of the missiles were shot down by the Syrian anti-aircraft defense.

However, others hit a cache of weapons that, according to the media, belong to pro-Iranian fighters and supporters of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.

In recent years, Israel has carried out hundreds of attacks against targets inside areas of Syria and so far in 2022, there are 29.

The previous attack occurred on October 27, causing material damage on the outskirts of Damascus (capital).

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report