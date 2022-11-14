At least six dead after collision of two planes in Dallas, USA | News

The authorities of the state of Dallas, in the United States (USA), confirmed this Sunday that at least six people died after the collision of two military planes in mid-flight on Saturday, during the Wings Over Dallas air show.

“According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of six deaths from the air show incident. The authorities will continue to work on the investigation and identification of the deceased, ”said Judge Clay Jenkins through his account on the social network Twitter.

For his part, the mayor of Dallas, Eric Johnson, described the accident as a “terrible tragedy” and indicated that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA, for its acronym in English) will keep the airport closed until the investigation is complete.

According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of 6 fatalities from yesterday’s Wings over Dallas air show incident. Authorities will continue working today on the investigation & identification of the deceased. Please pray for their families and all involved.

— Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ)

November 13, 2022

The accident occurred around 1:25 p.m. (local time) at Dallas Executive Airport, when a B-17 four-engine heavy bomber collided with a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter while performing a turning maneuver.

Both aircraft belonged to the US Army Air Forces and had been operated in World War II. The bomber’s crew was made up of five people, while the fighter was piloted by one.

More updates from @DallasFireRes_q:

– Highway 67 and access roads are expected to remain closed several more hours.

– Executive Airport will remain closed for the duration of the investigation.

— Major Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas)

November 12, 2022

Disseminated images show how the aircraft fell to the ground, generated a large explosion, and its parts expanded around the perimeter of the airport.

So far, no injuries have been confirmed among the spectators who were lying on the grass, enjoying the show.

Local media specified that the exhibition was part of an initiative to remember history on Veterans Day, when attendees would witness the maneuvers of nearly 40 planes used in World War II.





