Lebanon confirms more than 500 cases of cholera | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health confirmed this Sunday four new cases of cholera, for a total of 536 positive people.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Lebanese parliament fails to elect president

According to the entity, it is suspected that 3,369 people suffer from the disease, which has left a balance of 18 deaths.

So far, 56 people remain hospitalized in health units, a figure that decreased compared to Saturday, when 60 hospitalized were registered.

The day before, the vaccination campaign against cholera began in the northern regions of Bekaa and Akkar, two of the most affected by the current outbreak.

Through a statement, the health portfolio indicated that the immunization will reach four governorates, six districts, 19 towns, as well as the camp for displaced Syrians, Nahr al-Bared, for a period of three weeks.

The Minister of Health in the Lebanese Interim Government, Firas Al-Abyad, thanked him for having access to the vaccine, as it will help protect communities from the disease.

The campaign has the support of the Lebanese Red Cross (LRC), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

So far, the country has received some 600,000 doses of cholera vaccines, for which it has had the support of the World Health Organization (WHO) and countries such as France and Egypt.

Last Thursday, the United Nations (UN) announced the delivery of 9.5 million dollars to support Lebanon’s fight against the cholera epidemic.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report