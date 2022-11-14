Xi Jinping and Joe Biden will meet in Bali, Indonesia | News

Report This Content

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart Joe Biden will meet on Monday on the Indonesian island of Bali ahead of the G20 summit to be held this week in the Asian country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Xi Jinping to meet Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit

Both leaders will meet with the aim of normalizing bilateral relations and preventing the confrontation between China and the US from leading to conflict.

The meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden is expected to start at 5:30 p.m. (local time) and last for at least two hours.

#China confirms Xi Jinping’s attendance at the G20 and APEC summits in Indonesia and Thailand, respectively. At the G20 meeting, the first face-to-face meeting between Xi and Joe Biden is expected, amid growing differences and confrontation between the two powers @temasteleSUR pic.twitter.com/ajEkvMkCwY

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

November 11, 2022

The Chinese president and his American counterpart will attend the meeting in a hotel in Bali accompanied by their advisers.

The first in-person meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden since his arrival at the White House will set the tone for the G20 summit, which is being hampered in advance by tensions linked to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

BREAKING: #BNNUS reports.

Joe Biden (@JoeBiden), US President will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrives on the Indonesian island of Bali on Monday. They both will hold a meeting, ahead of a Group of 20 (G20) summit, which opens on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/n9henkUUhi

— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal)

November 14, 2022

From the US government they indicated that both presidents could talk about the tensions around the South China Sea and Taiwan.

Another of the topics of the meeting will be North Korea, which has increased the launching and testing of missiles. It is also possible that the trade issue will be addressed, especially the tariffs that former President Donald Trump imposed on Chinese imports and that Biden has maintained.

“We have very little misunderstanding. We’ve just got to figure out where the red lines are and what we — what are the most important things to each of us going into the next two years,” said Joe Biden on the upcoming meeting with Xi Jinping.#JoeBiden #XiJinping #US #China pic.twitter.com/EvJ1GNYAyc

— Moneycontrol (@moneycontrolcom)

November 14, 2022

Xi Jinping arrives at the meeting after being elected for a third term.

The last time Xi Jinping and Joe Biden saw each other in person was in January 2017, when they met at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The discrepancies between China and the US have increased in the last three years: from trade competition to controversies over the origin of the pandemic.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

