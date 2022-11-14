MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Western curators of Kyiv, speaking of a peaceful settlement, need to admit their mistakes and correct them, said Konstantin Kosachev, vice speaker of the Federation Council.

“(German Chancellor Olaf) Scholz called on Moscow to come up with proposals regarding the possibilities of establishing peace in Ukraine,” the senator wrote on his Telegram channel.

Yesterday, 11:10 The Network welcomed the truth about Russia, which unexpectedly said Scholz

But this should by no means be negotiations during which Russia will impose peace, the politician quoted Scholz as saying. The chancellor believes that the subject of negotiations, first of all, “should be the integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.”

“In fact, the negotiations in Kyiv (with the participation of Germany, among others) on the eve of the Maidan in February 2014 were the last chance to preserve the integrity of Ukraine within the borders of 1991. And this chance was miserably missed,” Kosachev said.

According to him, in fact, there was still a chance to preserve the territorial integrity of Ukraine after the Maidan. “Yes, already without Crimea, but with the South-East, which was discussed in the Minsk agreements in 2014 and 2015. And again, the United States and its NATO allies, including Germany, for the next eight years incited Ukraine to Russia instead of to help it maintain its integrity and sovereignty, even without Crimea,” the legislator wrote.

Therefore, if anyone should come up with proposals “regarding the possibilities of establishing peace in Ukraine,” it is to its Western curators, Kosachev believes. “But this involves the analysis, recognition and correction of the West’s own mistakes on the Ukrainian track, which turned out to be, as they say, worse than a crime,” Kosachev concluded.