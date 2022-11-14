Turkish Ministry of Justice considers explosion in Istanbul as a terrorist attack

ANKARA, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag described the explosion in Istanbul as a terrorist act, according to him, those responsible for its commission are being clarified.

The explosion occurred on Sunday afternoon on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal in the center of Istanbul. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced six dead. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay later spoke of 81 victims and noted that the country’s authorities regard the explosion in Istanbul as a terrorist attack, it was committed by a woman.

“This is regarded as an act of terrorism. The terrorist organization (responsible for the explosion) will be identified as a result of the investigation. There is no data other than fragments found at the scene. A lot of unsubstantiated news is being circulated on social networks in connection with this incident. It is very useful not to rely on unsubstantiated news spread on social networks,” Bozdag said in an interview with A Haber TV channel.