As specified in the article, Rosatom supplies nuclear fuel to nuclear power plants in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Hungary, so any decision by the European Union to stop fuel supplies will immediately cause economic damage to these countries.

After the start of the special operation, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food, primarily in Europe and the United States. As President Vladimir Putin has pointed out, the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, but the sanctions have dealt a severe blow to the entire global economy. Nevertheless, according to the head of state, it was not possible to undermine the financial stability of Russia, and Europe itself has reached a sanctions impasse.