Turkish Ministry of Justice reports two versions of explosion in the center of Istanbul

ANKARA, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag announced that there are two versions of the explosion in the center of Istanbul, they are being analyzed.
The explosion occurred on Sunday afternoon on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal in the center of Istanbul. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced six dead. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay later spoke of 81 victims and noted that the country’s authorities regard the explosion in Istanbul as a terrorist attack, it was committed by a woman.
“There are two versions. Either in this bag or package (which was first in the hands, then next to the woman suspected of committing the explosion) there is an explosive device, and it explodes by itself, or someone detonates it remotely. All this is now being analyzed “, Bozdag said in an interview with A Haber TV channel.
Turkish justice ministry says woman suspected of Istanbul blast

