The ruling party of Moldova is discussing the possible resignation of the Cabinet, media reports

CHISINAU, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Moldovan President Maia Sandu is holding a meeting with members of the ruling Action and Solidarity party, where, presumably, a reshuffle in the Cabinet or the appointment of a new prime minister is being discussed, the pro-government television channel TV8 reports, citing sources in government circles.

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa said earlier that she admits the possibility of a reshuffle in the government, as it needs people who can deal with crises and are security experts.

“There will be reshuffles in the government headed by Natalia Gavrilitsa or a formal resignation will follow. In the event of a resignation, the current presidential adviser Dorin Recean may head the next government. This topic may be discussed at a night meeting in the presidential administration,” the media report says.

It is noted that parliamentarian Radu Marian agreed to give a comment for journalists before the meeting. According to him, the next steps in the fight against mafia and corruption will be discussed.

Dorin Recean is the National Security and Defense Adviser to the President of Moldova and Secretary of the Supreme Security Council. From 2012 to 2015, he headed the Ministry of the Interior, before that he served as Vice Minister of Information Technology for two years.

Since September 18, anti-government protests have been held in Moldova by the opposition Shor party, which is joined by the Communist Party. The demonstrators are outraged by the unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as high inflation and falling living standards.

The protesters accuse the authorities of failing to cope with the crisis, point to a record inflation over the past 20 years, which in September amounted to 33.97 percent on an annualized basis. The country’s leadership is criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia, as well as for political pressure on opposition representatives.